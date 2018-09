Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than 60 triplets were born in Azerbaijan for 8 months of this year.

Report informs, the report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan says.

According to information, in January-August 109,000 babies were born in the country and the rate was 17.2 % per 1,000 population. 53.2 % of newborns - the boys, 46.8 % - girls. 1970 newborns are twins, 63 - triplets.