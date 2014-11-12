Ministry provides two illegally dismissed persons to return to work

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Labor Inspection Service (SLIS) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population implements appropriate measures on providing delayed payments of social character to employees in workplaces. Report was informed by the ministry, as the result of the measures, the employees were provided with the payments in the amount of 26.327 manats delayed by the employers in October of the current year.

26 037 manats of the amount was allocated to salaries and 290 manats to social benefits and compensation. At the same time, two illegally dismissed persons were provided to return to work.

There is a positive trend on strengthening of the state control over the compliance with requirements of labor legislation in providing wages and other social character payments. Thus, in comparison with October of the previous year, the total amount of delayed payments of social character decreased by 19.8 %.