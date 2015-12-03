Ministry: 59.2% of those who provided with monthly social benefits in Azerbaijan are disabled

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Report was told in the department of Public Relations of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, in Azerbaijan 59.2% of those who provided with monthly social benefits, are disabled and children under 18 with disabilities.

According to the Ministry, the average amount of these benefits increased 8.1 times, monthly amount of social benefits for children with disabilities - 7.4 times compared with 2004.