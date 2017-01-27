Minister: We will be engaged in employment and social insurance of Jojug Merjanli residents after return

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Employment and social insurance of Jojug Merjanli residents will be settled after their return”.

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov told reporters.

The minister said that social insurance of Jojug Merjanli residents will be provided from resources of adjacent district: “There is not any problem with social welfare provision at present. Employment and social insurance are main issues to be tackled. We will settle these issues after return of the population”.