    Minister: 17 410 people provided with jobs by employment agencies in January

    'Measures aimed at ensuring social stability will continue'

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "17 410 unemployed and job seekers were provided with jobs through employment agencies in January 2017".

    Report informs, Salim Muslumov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population told reporters.

    He said that this year, 103 unemployed and job seekers were provided with assets for housekeeping: "Measures will continue throughout the year, to provide effective employment of labor resources, expand active labor market programs, strengthen social protection of the population, in general, ensure social stability". 

