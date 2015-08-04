Medical certificate for marriage will be issued by "ASAN" service center

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens who wish to marry will receive a certificate of passing the medical examination at the Republican Diagnostic Center, operating under a pilot project in the framework of "ASAN" Service No. 5.

Report was told in the department of information support of the State Agency for Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovations.

For getting the medical certificate the following documents should be submitted:

- Identity card of citizens wishing to marry;

- A completed copy of the application form for registration of marriage.

Information about the medical examination shall be issued within five working days and doesn't require payment of state fees.

This service is only available to persons wishing to marry in the "ASAN" service center.