Issue of January pensions launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 January.REPORT.AZ/ Payment of labor pensions for January has been launched in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Public Relations Department of State Social Protection Fund (SSPF).

According to the information, completion of last year with released funds balance by SSPF allowed premature financing of labor pensions on January of current year.

'Transfer of funds, required for financing pensions on districts of Baku, Sumgait city and Absheron district, from central treasury account to accounts of local authorities has been completed', Fund says.

Notably, in accordance with initial information, at present, number of labor pensioners in the country is 1 million 295 thousand 900 persons. 60,1% of them got old-age pension, 28,9 disability pension, 11,0 pension for loss of head of a family.