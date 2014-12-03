International Day of Disabled Persons marked today

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ International Day of Disabled Persons is marked today, Report informs.

According to the World Health Organization, 10% of the world population is the persons with disabilities. This percentage is 4.4% in Azerbaijan which is considered to be the lowest in the CIS.

In 1982, the UN General Assembly put forward the special offers on World Programme of Action Concerning Disabled Persons. Then, "International Day of Disabled Persons" was adopted on December 3, 1992 by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of the Russian Federation. Every year, the UN member states organize the events aimed at further strengthening the position of people with disabilities in society on December 3.

The annual observevance of the International Day of Disabled Persons aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.