ILO report: Women earn 77% less than men

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Elimination of gender disparity in the labor market will lead to an increase in the global economy by almost 6 trillion USD and a 1.5 tln increase in tax revenue.

Report informs, new report of the International Labour Organization (ILO) says.

According to the authors, for today employment of women makes 47%, which is 27% less than men. Most women in the world still receive lower wages than men, performing the same tasks.

Over the past twenty years, it has been possible to reduce gender disparity in the labor market by only 0.6%. Wage gap has also remained practically unchanged, women earn 77% less than men.