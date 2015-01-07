Government made changes in rules of mortgage of autovehicles

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The government has made changes on decree regarding mechanical vehicles and their trailers registered in the prescribed manner and on the state registration of the vehicle's record and mortgaging regulations approval procedure .

Report informs, the decree was signed by the Prime-minister Artur Rasizade.

The contract for the lease of the vehicle or vehicle use, or disposition of rights in connection with the approval of attorney, notary or attorney on the approval of the contract and send it immediately to the Ministry of Justice. The Ministry of Justice (MOJ), using technical means, within 3 days are being sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

According to the new amendments the 3 days reduced to 1 day.

Thus, by using technical means, the Ministry of Justice ought to send the information to the Interior Ministry within (one) 1 day.