Down syndrome children perform in the event held for 92nd anniversary of the national leader

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Youth Union of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Nizami district organization and "Caring - For Healthy Generation" Public Union held an event to mark the 92nd anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs that the chairperson of Youth Union of New Azaerbaijan Party Nizami district organization and "Caring - For Healthy Generation" Public Union, Sevinj Abdullayeva, the Chairman of Nizami district organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, MP Sadagat Valiyeva, Deputy Head of the Executive Power of Nizami district, Gulnaz Israfilova attended the event.

The children of "Children's Rehabilitation Center of care" and "Down Syndrome Rehabilitation Center" performed in the event. The concert was held, different games, participation of clowns were organized for the children. In the end, the gifts were presented to the children.