Deputy Prime Minister: Preventing violence against women is a main goal of modern era

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Preventing violence against women is the main goal of the modern era. Many women do not know their rights and not aware of opportunities offered by the legislation".

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Elchin Efendiyev said at the international conference "Prevention of domestic violence" held in Baku today.

According to him, the main activity of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children, functioning in Azerbaijan, is a study of the problems of domestic violence and their elimination: "The Committee has taken a number of steps to change the public opinion. At the same time, important events are held in connection with violence against children. It is commendable that the permissible age for marriage for women increased by 1 year and amounted to 18 years. Forcing women into marriage is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 2 years".

He noted that, according to the report of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2011 4280 crimes of violence against women were fixed, in 2014 this figure fell to 2114: "In the first half of the year, 567 cases of such crimes occurred".