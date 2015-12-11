Deputy PM: 'Some displaced persons, not living in apartments got by them handed them over'

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Warning made regarding apartments presented to displaced persons gave its positive result. Some of them handed over apartments.'

Report was told by Ali Hasanov, Deputy PM, Chairman of State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

According to him, appeal made to relevant executive powers on persons getting apartment or not handing them over: 'Their food costs and utility services stopped till emptying apartments or living there. Number is from 47 to 150. It is true that this is not great figure. But why should it remain?! State takes such measures to alleviate their situation. Even one apartment should not remain without living.'