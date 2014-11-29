Database of social welfare for disabled Karabakh war veterans created in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MLSP) created a database of social welfare for disabled Karabakh war veterans. Report informs, the Head of State Social Welfare service at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Chingiz Aliyev told journalists.

According to Aliyev, access to the database could be achieved via the official website of the ministry . At present there is a data on social guarantees of 11432 disabled Karabakh war veterans by government till now.

After specification in MLSP, there was not observed a significant increase in the number of veterans of Karabakh war and according to ministry official, the documents causing disability degree are being sent to regional expert commissions: "Of course, military hospitals are giving these documents according to archive documents. It should be noted that all of the people who fought in the 90s were not recorded.Therefore, due to lack of accounting a large number of people fighting in voluntary brigades faces difficulties in achieving the status."

C. Aliyev noted that now 55 thousand people are currently receiving financial assistance from the state, as Karabakh war veterans.