Committee Chair: 'At present, over 200 organizations deal with gender issues in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'There were only 4 organizations, engaged in gender issues, while we started operations. But now their number is more than 200'.

Report informs, Hijran Huseynova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs said at today's conference entitled 'Gender Equality and Strengthening the Role of Civil Society in Promoting Women's Rights' in Baku.

Committee Chairwoman said that observations have been carried out in two regions in the past year.

H.Huseynova said that in recent years, subject and nature of women's appeal to the state committee have changed: 'Earlier, women appealed only for social problems, but now they mostly appeal to establish any NGO or such other issues of public importance'.