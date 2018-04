Committee Chairwoman: 'Association of women entrepreneurs should be established in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 22 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Association of women entrepreneurs should be established in Azerbaijan.'

Report informs, Hijran Huseynova, Chairwoman of State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs told reporters Tuesday.

'Number of women entrepreneurs has increased in Azerbaijan in recent years', she said: 'Representation of women in entrepreneurship increased to 19%.'

'State Committee carries out pilot projects together with international organizations on involvement of women living in the regions of Azerbaijan into entrepreneurship', Committee Chairwoman said.

'Women's carrying out business activity allows them to be economically more independent', H.Huseynova said.