​Births decreased, deaths increased in Baku

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the information obtained at the beginning of the last year, 34,726 people were born in Baku, and the number of registered deaths was 12 428 in 2014.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, the number of births decreased in comparison with the previous year, increase in the number of deaths was recorded.

Thus, as of the end of 2013, 40,050 people were born and 12, 241 people recorded dead.

19,000 of 34 726 newly born were boys.

Up to the beginning of 2015 19,338 marriages were registered in Baku, 4,086 marriages ended in divorce.