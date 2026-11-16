Baku hosts panel session on modern labor market
Social security
- 16 November, 2026
- 14:12
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A panel session under the theme The Modern Labor Market: Digitalization, Innovative Education and Sustainable Employment was held in Baku as part of the National Employment Forum.
According to Report, the panel featured speeches by Elmar Gasimov, Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School; Ramazan Cüneyt Erenoglu, Rector of Türkiye's Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University; Siyavush Gasimov, Rector of Baku Eurasian University; and Akhadkhon Najmitdinov, Rector of Turan International University in Uzbekistan.
The panel concluded with a question-and-answer session.
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