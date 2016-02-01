​'Baku Business Factory' launches organizing seminars for young entrepreneurs

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Baku Business Factory' continues its activities on improving young people's knowledge in business. Report informs according to the organization, the center will organize seminars and trainings of renowned experts for young entrepreneurs on a regular basis since February. Along with members, all who are interested in these issues may attend these events, in other words, seminars are open for everyone. Therefore, it is enough to send your name and a seminar you would like to attend to the organization's facebook page or e-mail at (info@bbf.az).

Thus, a well-known marketer Rahman Ahmadov will hold the first seminar on 'Brand Positioning'. Rahman Ahmadov is an author of 'Local Market (ing) 1' and 'Local Market (ing) 3' books. He delivers lectures for Marketing Management at the Caucasus University, Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC), Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University (ATMU) and Azerbaijan University, as well as holds the post of Marketing Director in Aztol Motors. The seminar will be held in Baku Business Factory, Nizami street 203, AF Business House, the 3rd floor. Date: February 6, Time: 14:00.

'Baku Business Factory' (BBF) was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.

For further information you may use BBF's official website (www.bbf.az) or contact by phone (012 599 04 05/06).