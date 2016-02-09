'Baku Business Factory' gets 'Azeri Business Award 2015' - PHOTO

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Business Time' magazine held presentation ceremony of 'Azeri Business Award' national prize, for which each year the best companies are selected on defined spheres in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, 'Baku Business Factory' has been selected the best company of the year for nomination of youth-related business initiative. The award was presented to the director of the company Prof. Dr. Alovsat Muslumov.

Notably, 'Azeri Business Award' national prize has been established by 'Business Time' magazine, which is one of the leading business publications of Azerbaijan, and is presented to the best companies each year.

'Baku Business Factory' is a business incubation center with a social misson. Main purpose of the organization, which has been established in May, 2015, is to support development of business thinking of youth having business-oriented ideas, as well formation of new business skills in the country providing material and technical base for them. Since its establishment, the company has totally accepted over 400 appeals. 35 persons take benefit of'Baku Business Factory' services on 15 various business projects.

Notably, 'Baku Business Factory' has been establishedon the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of 'Union Grand Energy PTE' Group of Companies Anar Alizade.

'Baku Business Factory' (BBF) is located in city center, 3rd floor, AF Business House, Nizami street 203. BBFofficial website is: www.bbf.az.