Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will create a Centre for Research on People with Disabilities. Report was told by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the issue is included in the covering 2014-2018 the national program of action to protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

The center will be established this year and operate under the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

In the role of the implementing organizations will perform the Cabinet, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Finance.

The Center is being created to raise awareness about people with disabilities, and the rights of children with disabilities, as well as to improve the level of scientific research works in this area.