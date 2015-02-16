Azerbaijan’s record on women’s rights will be examined by UN Committee on February 18

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s record on women’s rights will be examined by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Wednesday 18 February in meetings that will be webcast live.

Report was informed by the UNO representative to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is one of the 188 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Committee will engage in a dialogue with a delegation from the Government of Azerbaijan on questions relating to the promotion and protection of women’s rights in the country, and will also hear from NGO representatives.

Among the possible issues to be discussed are: measures to tackle deep-rooted stereotypes and patriarchal attitudes that contribute to increased practice of child marriage; efforts to combat trafficking in women and girls; measures to tackle high rate of abortion which is used as birth control method; high number of sex-selective abortions etc.

The UN Resident Coordinator Antonius Brook, the United Nations Population Fund Program and the UN Gender Advisor Group Behije Aliyeva are also to participate in the 60th CEDAW session.