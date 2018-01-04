Azerbaijan grants one-time allowance to 5.214 released prisoners in 2017

© Report

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has granted one-time allowance to 5.214 prisoners released from penal institutions, and needed medical and social assistance.

Report informs referring to the ministry's press service.

According to relevant legislation, persons from this category are presented one-time allowance up to 4 times of the minimum wage. Amount of the one-time allowance increased by 12.06% to 520 AZN in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 25, 2017, determining minimum monthly wage in the country at 130 AZN from January 1, 2018.

According to the Joint Action Plan of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and Ministry of Justice, 200 persons, whose detention period nearing completion, have involved in 14 vocational training courses organized in the vocational training bases of penal institutions.