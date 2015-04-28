Azerbaijan establishes new rules for construction of surface and underground passages

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan establishes the rules related to determining the place of construction of pedestrian crossings, the distance between them, the new rules for the construction of surface and underground passages on roads.

Report informs, in this regard, the law "On Road Traffic" amended and supplemented, according to which, pedestrian crossings should be close to the institutions of education, health, major shopping (offices, industrial) sites, stop, sports, tourism facilities, areas recreation and crowded places.

Relevant executive authorities identified cases of traffic regulation on the pedestrian strip with the help of traffic lights.

The distance between the ground and the underground to the motorway sections running through settlements, should be 400-800 m. And in other sections of roads running through villages, the distance between the pedestrian crossings should be 150-300 m (except in cases where the distance between junctions is less).

In addition, according to another change in the law, land and underground passages should be built on the roads, where the width of the highway exceeds 14 m, the intensity of the car traffic is 300 transport units per hour, and the intensity of pedestrian traffic of 3000 people per hour.

The amendments were voted and adopted.