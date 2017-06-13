Azerbaijan becomes member to ILO Governing Body

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Republic of Azerbaijan was elected member to the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), which is one of the world's reliable organizations.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, so Azerbaijan gained the right to be represented in the organization's Governing Body for the first time in 25 years of the membership.

One of the issues on the agenda of the 106th session of the International Labour Organization in Geneva (Switzerland), with the participation of government representatives and social partners of ILO member states, was elections to the ILO Governing Body for 2017-2020 years. During the meetings held by Salim Muslumov, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Azerbaijani Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population, detailed consultations were conducted regarding support of Azerbaijan's candidacy.

Along with taking important steps in the implementation of the program, Tripartite Commission for Social and Economic Affairs established in the country according to ILO principles.

In addition to further expanding cooperation framework covering practical activity areas with the organization, representation of Azerbaijan in the ILO Governing Body allows close participation in the ILO activity, its political decision-making and promotion of progressive initiatives at the international level in the field of labour.