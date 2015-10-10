Azerbaijan approves Admission Regulations of 'House of graduates', created for homeless orphanage graduates

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet has approved the Charter of "Alumni House " for orphanage graduates" at the State Social Security Service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, this statute regulates the activities of social institutions "Alumni House" for orphans and those who deprived of parental care at the State Social Security Service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The institution - a house provided for living for orphanage graduates regardless of their nationality and religious affiliation, language, sex, origin.

The institution is not included in the structure of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and is a residential house in his command and is included in a single system of service.

"Alumni House" located at the address: Absheron district, Masazir, highway salt factory, the 2nd array, house No 1.

Documents in connection with the appeal to the institution considered within 10 working days, after which a decision on granting or denying housing will be taken.

Family members of graduate (husband, wife, children) living in institutions, may also settle with him.

The graduate has no right to exchange, alienate, lease or use of residential land to third parties, which he got for free.

Utility costs will be paid by the institution within 6 months.

Utility costs of persons under 23 years old, enrolled full-time in the state, municipal or private universities or secondary specialized educational institutions, will be paid for the entire duration of their studies.