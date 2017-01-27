Azerbaijan and Ukraine discussed cooperation in sphere of social protection

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian delegation headed by the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Andrey Reva today visited Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Ukrainian delegation met with the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Salim Muslimov.

During the meeting, S. Muslimov noted that Azerbaijan has a complete framework for cooperation with Ukraine to the sphere of social protection.

"Ukraine is the only country that pays the pension Azerbaijanis who once worked there.Ukraine fully and complies with obligations in the issue of social protection in Azerbaijan", S. Muslimov said.

According to him, there is a huge potential in the issue of cooperation between the two countries in the issue of cooperation in all fields, as well as in social protection: "These are mutual study of the labor market, the issue of disability, social security, the assignment of disability and rehabilitation."

The minister said that today's signing of the agreement will initiate a new treaty between the two countries in the field of social protection. He also noted that to date, 500 thousand. Azerbaijanis living and working in Ukraine.

In turn, the Ukrainian Minister noted that Azerbaijan and Ukraine have a lot in common, including the same problem: "Problems encountered with Azerbaijan 20 years ago are relevant for Ukraine today. Azerbaijan's experience to address the problems of refugees, internally displaced persons and their placement are valuable for Ukraine."

"We appreciate Azerbaijan's position with regard to Ukraine and the Ukrainian government has the same position with respect to Azerbaijan. We will cooperate and support each other on these issues in the international arena", said the Ukrainian minister.