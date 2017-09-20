At what age do most people die in Azerbaijan?

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ 75-79 years old people prevailed in Azerbaijan among those who died last year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, number of deaths in the mentioned ages last year made 9,180 people.

The lowest figure of death recorded between 10-14 years old (174).

In addition, last year, number of deaths at the age of 80-84 reached 8,616, at the age of 85 and over 7,305, at the age of 65-69 made 5,357, and aged 55-59 made 5,010 people.

Number of those died at the age of 50-54 was close to number died at the age of 70-74.

Last year, 3,454 people aged 50-54 and 3,874 people aged 70-74 died in Azerbaijan.

56,648 people died in the country last year. 29,924 of them were male and 26,724 women.