Baku. 5 July. REPORT. AZ/ 'ASAN service' centers will not work for 2 days.

Report was told at the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 6-7 July will be non-working days at 'ASAN service' centers due to Ramadan holiday.

Citizens may apply to 'ASAN service' centers on July 8.

Notably, 'ASAN service' centers work Monday - Friday, from 10:00 am to 20:00 pm local time as well as from 10:00 am to 17:00 pm local time on Saturdays and Sundays (without lunch break).