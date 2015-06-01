An event was held on the occasion of the International Children’s Day

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today an event dedicated to the International Children’s Day jointly organized by the New Azerbaijan Party Nizami region organization’s Youth Association and “Care for a Healthy Generation” Public Union was held.

Administrative staff member of the New Azerbaijan Party Nizami region organization’s Youth Association and founder of the “Care for a Healthy Generation” Public Union Sevinj Abdullayeva congratulated the children because of the holiday, talked about the care and attention of our government to the growing generation.

It was mentioned that as a result of the purposeful worksof the President Ilham Aliyev and the first lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva, also the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva successful steps has been taken for the sake of the healthy lifestyle and comprehensive development of the children in our country and care and attention was increased to this sphere.

The collective of Nizami region children and teenager’s Creative Center performed various dances and songs for the children of the “Care Rehabilitation Center” and “Rehabilitation center for People with Down Syndrome” afterwards. Various games were organized, also funny clowns attended to the event for the children. In the end the cake was cut and presents were given to the children.