Agriculture accounts for more than 35% of employed population in Azerbaijan

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More than 35% of Azerbaijan's employed population work in the agricultural sector, which also accounts for over 50% of the added value generated by active economic activity in the regions, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Zaur Aliyev said at the National Employment Forum, according to Report.

He said the agricultural sector was one of the key industries supporting employment, alongside Azerbaijan's economic development and food security.

The deputy minister noted that agriculture was now entering a new phase, benefiting from advances in artificial intelligence and the expansion of technological capabilities in the workplace.

"According to the World Economic Forum's 2025 report, an additional 35 million jobs are projected to be created worldwide in the agricultural sector by 2030," he added.

Zaur Aliyev also stressed that ensuring employment in the country was a guarantee of social justice, adequate income levels and the material well-being of the population.