 Top

708 twins and 27 triplets were born in Azerbaijan this year

708 twins and 27 triplets were born in Azerbaijan this year
​The number of Azerbaijani population has been announced.

The number of Azerbaijani population has been announced.

State Statistical Committee told Report that, from the beginning of the year, the population of the country increased by 17,653 and reached 9 999 110 as of April 1, 2019.

52.8 % of the population are urban, 47.2 % are rural residents, of them 49.9 % - male and 50.1 % - female.

In January-March of this year, the district (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice registered 32,402 births. Boys - 53.5 % while girls - 46.5 %. There were 708 twins and 27 triplets among those babies.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi