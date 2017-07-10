18 trillings were born in Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Number of babies born in Azerbaijan in the last period of 2017 was announced.

Report was told in the State Statistical Committee, during the first four months of this year, district (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice registered 46,996 infants throughout the country and this figure was 14.7 per 1000 population.

52.8 per cent of infants were male and 47.2 per cent were girls. 836 babies are twins, 18 - trillings.