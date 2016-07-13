Well-known Turkish actor hospitalized

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Well-known Turkish actor Kuzey Vargın has been hospitalized.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, condition of the actor, who is in intensive care, is critical.

K.Vargın suffers from high blood pressure. While hospitalization in 2014 due to high blood pressure, the actor lost consciousness for a long time and diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015. He treated at hospital for a long period.

Despite health problems, K.Vargın continued to play roles in films and television series.

Notably, he was born on June 15, 1940 and began his activity in 1960.

Latest role of the actor, known as Turkish cinema's negative character, was Adil Eşrefoğlu in Kurtlar Vadisi Pusu (Valley of the Wolves: Trap) series.