Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish jazz festival will be held in Baku from October 10 to October 16.

Report informs citing the statement of Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, the concerts will kick off in Boulevard Park Shopping Center, 28 Mall Shopping Center and the Baku jazz center. Bohr Cheliker, Shenay Lambaoglu, Evrim Demirel, Oya Ergyun and other stars of the Turkish jazz will perform on the concerts.

Entrance is free.