Tom Cruise partially to blame for plane crash leaving two crew members dead

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman are being partially blamed for a plane crash that killed two pilots on the set of their movie 'American Made' in Colombia.

Report informs citing lawsuit.

The suit, which was filed in April of 2016, is one of many connected to 'American Made' and the crash. Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl were killed in the 2015 plane crash during filming of American Made in Colombia.

The estates of the victims claim Liman and Cruise's 'high risk, action packed' film, along with 'the demands of filming in Colombia, together with Cruise's and Liman's enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences, added hours to every filming day and added days to the schedule.' They say Cruise himself could have taken over flying responsibilities.

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Purwin complained to an executive producer just weeks before the 2015 crash, writing that this is 'the most dangerous project I've ever encountered'.