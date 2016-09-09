The city to host Eurovision 2017 named

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kyiv will have the honour of hosting the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest next year in Ukraine at the International Exhibition Centre.

NTU, the Ukrainian national broadcaster has announced today.

This will be the second time that the Eurovision bandwagon will be returning to Kyiv, as the magnificent Ukrainian capital hosted the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest.

A total of 6 cities battled for the right to host the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest: Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kherson, Kharkiv and Odessa.