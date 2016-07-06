Sylvester Stallone celebrates 70th anniversary

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Famous American actor, screenwriter and director Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 70th anniversary.

Report informs, the actor is best known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo.

Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone was born on July 6, 1946 in New York (the US) in a family of Italian immigrant.

He played the first role in The Lords of Flatbush in 1974 on his script and gained real success for Rocky in 1976.

He awarded Jupiter, Cesar, Golden Camera, Golden Globe and others.

The actor married three times. He has three daughters and two sons. His son from the first marriage - actor, director and film producer - died in 2012.