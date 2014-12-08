State of Turkish Star at a concert in Baku deteriorated: performance interrupted

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Health of famous Turkish singer Ajda Pekkan has deteriorated sharply during last week's concert in the Baku, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

The precise date and time of the concert were not disclosed. However, it is reported that because of the incident concert had to be interrupted.

The 69-year-old singer is suffering from heart disease. Shortly before she felt bad and at a concert in Turkey, where doctors advised the singer to not to appear on stage for a long time. But the superstar who doesn't imagine her life without music will return to the stage in the New Year for a high fee.

In the meantime, Azhda Pekkan is being treated at home.