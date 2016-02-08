'Star Wars- the force awakens' crosses 2 bln USD at box office

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ In a 60 Minutes report that aired just days before its theatrical release, it was stated that Star Wars: Episode VII -The Force Awakens had to gross $1.5 billion globally in order to be considered a success by Disney.

Report informs citing the foreign media, that seems like an outrageous expectation, but it made sense, since Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012. But from the film’s very first day at the multiplex, Disney knew they would reach their goal and then some.

The list of box office milestones The Force Awakens has achieved is staggering, and it was expected to hit $900 million domestically and $2 billion globally by the end of the week. Those are no longer estimations. Star Wars 7 has officially crossed both figures in less than two months, another illustration of its unprecedented commercial success.

Box Office Mojo is reporting that Episode VII passed $900 million in the States on Friday, February 5, 2016. It is the only movie in history to do so. The Force Awakens accomplished the feat in just 50 days, a staggering statistic when one considers that the previous all-time domestic record holder, Avatar, needed 318 days and two theatrical releases to reach $760.5 million in North America. Perhaps even more impressive is that Star Wars 7 ranks 11th on the all-time domestic charts when ticket price inflation is accounted for.