Singer of Korea's Shinee band commits suicide at 27

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 27-year-old singer of South Korean boy band Shinee found dead in Seoul, Report informs citing Korean Yonhap.

According to police, he has killed himself.

The information says the cause of death could be poisoning with toxic gases.

Kim Jong-hyun was found unconscious in an apartment in Cheongdam-dong, in the upscale Gangnam district of the capital Seoul. The 27-year-old singer, also known as Jong-hyun, is said to have checked into a serviced residence for two nights and was discovered by police today after his sister raised the alarm. He is then reported to have killed himself with carbon monoxide.

Shinee is K-pop popular group.