CinemaPlus will host show preview of film dedicated to legendary Tupac - VIDEO

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The show preview of the 2pac:Legend film dedicated to legendary rapper Tupac (2pac) Shakur will be held at the "CinemaPlus Ganjlik Mall" theater on July 25.

Report informs that Demetrius Shipp, Danai Gurira, Catherine Graham, Enni Ilonze and others are starring in the film directed by Benny Boom.

The main pages of Legendary rapper Tupac Shakur's dramatic life have been featured in the film. The musician, who was jailed multiple times and charged with various cases, and involved in ghetto and criminal conflicts, became the most influential face of the rap culture.

Surprises related to the screenplay of the film and the champagne reception expect guests. Furthermore, those, who want to watch "2pac:Legend" before everybody else, can already obtain their tickets from the box offices of "CinemaPlus Ganjlik Mall".