Running order for Eurovision-2017 identified

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Kyiv has hosted draw of running order at the semifinals of the Eurovision-2017 contest, which will be held in the Ukrainian capital city on May 9, Report informs citing the Ukrainian media.

According to information, below-mentioned countries will perform in the first semifinal on May 9:

1. Sweden 2. Georgia 3. Australia 4. Albania 5. Belgium 6. Montenegro 7. Finland 8. Azerbaijan 9. Portugal 10. Greece 11. Poland 12. Moldova 13. Iceland 14. Czech Republic 15. Cyprus 16. Armenia 17 Slovenia 18. Latvia.

Also, following participant states will perform in the second semifinal on May 11:

1. Serbia 2. Austria 3. Russia 4. Macedonia 5. Malta 6. Romania 7. Netherlands 8. Hungary 9. Denmark 10. Ireland 11. San Marino 12. Croatia 13. Norway 14. Switzerland 15. Belarus 16. Bulgaria 17. Lithuania 18. Estonia 19. Israel.

According to the rules of the contest, the winner country, as well as the founding countries of the contest, immediately qualify for the final.

Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by DiHaj (Diana Hajiyeva) with the song Skeletons (Skeletons).