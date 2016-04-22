Romania will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Romania will not participate in Eurovision-2016 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Report informs, the European Broadcasting Union confirmed this information, saying that the national broadcaster of Romania - channel TVR has large debts to the organization in the amount of over 10 million USD.

Thus, 42 countries will take part in the competition this year. The semi-finals of the competition will be held in Stockholm on 10 and 12 May, the final on 14 May.

Notably, Romanian singer Ovidiu Anton has been selected to represent the country in the competition.