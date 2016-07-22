 Top
    ​Ranking of Russia’s wealthiest actors announced

    Dmitry Nagiyev leads the list while Nikita Mikhalkov brings up the rear

    Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Forbes magazine has published a ranking of Russia’s wealthiest actors within celebrity rating.

    Report informs, Dmitry Nagiyev with an income of USD 3.2 million leads the list, he is followed by Fyodor Bondarchuk and Oleg Tabakov with indicators of USD 1.3 million and USD 1.1 million respectively.

    The fourth and fifth place in the ranking were given to Svetlana Khodchenkova (USD 1 mln) and Vladimir Mashkov (USD 1 mln). Danila Kozlovsky (USD 0.9 mln), Konstantin Khabensky (USD 0.8 mln), and Sergei Bezrukov (USD 0.6 mln). Head of the Russian Union of Cinematographers Nikita Mikhalkov with revenues of USD 0.35 million brings up the rear. 

