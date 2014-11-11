"Prince Mustafa" to come to Baku

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nizami Cinema Center is preparing for Night Gala of a new Turkish movie. Report was informed by the press service of the Center.

Night Gala of "Unutursam fisilda" movie will be held on November 17.

The film was directed by Chaghan Irmak who has the signature of the master of the private drama genre in Turkey's famous "Taff Pictures' studio". The film is about Ayperi's and a young musician Tarik's life.

A talented Turkish actress Farah Zeynep Abdullah played in Ayperi's youth and Kerem Bursin in Erhan character. Mehmet Gunsur who is loved by Azerbaijani audience as "Prince Mustafa" played the role Tarik.

Director Chaghan Irmak, actors who perform the main characters and other guests will attend the Night Gala.