Posthumous Prince albums sale increases by 42000%

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Grieving fans are buying up Prince's catalog.

In the three days since the music icon was found dead at his home at age 57, he has sold more than 579,000 albums (both digital and physical), Report informs citing USA Today according to Nielsen Music representative Fran Curtis. By comparison, Prince sold 1,400 in the three days prior - an increase of 42,000%.

Sales were highest Thursday, the day the news of his death broke, but Friday came close. Hits collection The Very Best of Prince was the top seller (more than 250,000 copies), followed by the singer's smash Purple Rain soundtrack (133,000), which has sold 13 million copies since its release in 1984.

Billboard predicts that The Very Best of Prince will hit No. 1 on its album chart.