    Official Eurovision fan club in Azerbaijan updates voting results

    Azerbaijani fans gave the most votes to Italian representative

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The official fan club of the Eurovision Song Contest in Azerbaijan has published results of its voting.

    Report informs, most votes - 12 points, Azerbaijani fans of "Eurovision" gave to the Italian representative Francesco Gabbani.

    The second place took by the representative of Sweden Robin Bengtsson (10 points) and the representative of France Alma (8 points). They are followed by representatives of Australia, Belgium, Estonia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Switzerland and Denmark.

    Notably, Eurovision 2017 will be held in Kiev on 9, 11 and 13 May. Azerbaijan will be represented by singer DiHaj (Diana  Hajiyeva) with song Skeletons

