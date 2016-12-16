 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nizami Cinema Center launches show range of new films

    Azerbaijani, Turkish and American movies will be demonstrated

    Baku. 16 December.REPORT.AZ/ Starting from December 15, Nizami Cinema Center has launched show of Turkish movie Çakallarla dans 4 and US The Neighbor and Collateral Beauty, as well as national Həddən artıq uyğunluq.

    Report informs citing the center, Çakallarla dans 4 comedy directed by Murat Şeker was shown with Azerbaijani subtitles with the AF Media's presentation. Age limit: 16+.

    Screenwriter and director of fear, thriller and criminal genre film The Neighbor is Marcus Dunstan. Age limit: 18+.

    Collateral Beauty drama directed by David Frankel on the script by Allan Loeb. The film slogan is: "We are committed to each other". Age limit: 14+.

    The film is shown with Azerbaijani subtitles.

    Həddən artıq uyğunluq is a comedy film by Azerbaijani film director Ulviyya Konul. Age limit: 14+.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi