 Top
    Close photo mode

    Meryem Uzerli and Ozcan Deniz to visit Baku

    Famous Turkish figures will meet with their fans at Nizami Cinema Center

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish Hurrem Sultan, actress Meryem Uzerli will visit Baku.

    Report was told at Nizami Cinema Center.

    However, date of Meryem Uzerli's visit has not been scheduled yet, the actress will have a performance at Nizami Cinema Center late March, early April with gala of a film, newly played by her.

    On March 10, meeting will be held with Ozcan Deniz in Nizami Cinema Center.

    Ozcan Deniz and Şukru Ozyıldız will meet Azerbaijani spectators with gala of a new film. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi