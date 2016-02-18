Meryem Uzerli and Ozcan Deniz to visit Baku

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish Hurrem Sultan, actress Meryem Uzerli will visit Baku.

Report was told at Nizami Cinema Center.

However, date of Meryem Uzerli's visit has not been scheduled yet, the actress will have a performance at Nizami Cinema Center late March, early April with gala of a film, newly played by her.

On March 10, meeting will be held with Ozcan Deniz in Nizami Cinema Center.

Ozcan Deniz and Şukru Ozyıldız will meet Azerbaijani spectators with gala of a new film.